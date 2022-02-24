George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar program awards 2022 grants

A child shows her excitement after catching a fish during a Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) event at the George Bush Presidential Library on Thursday, April 14, 2016, in College Station, Texas. RBFF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase participation in recreational angling and boating, thereby protecting and restoring the nationÕs aquatic natural resources. (Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images for RBFF)

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) announced the 2022 grantees for its George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund, the seventh round of grants since it launched in 2014. The funding will help 15 programs in six states bring fishing and boating experiences and conservation education to Hispanic families.

The Education Fund awarded a total of $92,400 in grants with all six states fully matching the funds, bringing the total amount of funding to approximately $185,000.

“We’re proud to support these organizations as they provide their local Hispanic communities with opportunities to experience the benefits of fishing and boating,” said RBFF president & CEO Dave Chanda. “The recipients of these grants will help ensure Hispanic participation in fishing continues to grow.”

Grants were awarded to six state agencies to sub grant to the following 15 local organizations:

California

Cast Hope

Outdoor Outreach

Reel Guppy Outdoors

Santa Barbara Police Activities League

Solidarity

Sycamore Junior High School

Florida

Fishing's Future - Reel Blessed Chapter

Miami-Dade Parks Recreation and Open Spaces - EcoAdventures

Pasco County Parks Recreation and Natural Resources

Tampa Bay Kayak Anglers

Oklahoma

OKC Latina

Scissortail Park Foundation

Rhode Island

Partnership for Providence Parks

Texas

Fishing's Future

Virginia

Harrisonburg City Public Schools