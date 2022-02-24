George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar program awards 2022 grants

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) announced the 2022 grantees for its George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund, the seventh round of grants since it launched in 2014. The funding will help 15 programs in six states bring fishing and boating experiences and conservation education to Hispanic families.
The Education Fund awarded a total of $92,400 in grants with all six states fully matching the funds, bringing the total amount of funding to approximately $185,000.
“We’re proud to support these organizations as they provide their local Hispanic communities with opportunities to experience the benefits of fishing and boating,” said RBFF president & CEO Dave Chanda. “The recipients of these grants will help ensure Hispanic participation in fishing continues to grow.”
Grants were awarded to six state agencies to sub grant to the following 15 local organizations:
California
Santa Barbara Police Activities League
Florida
Fishing's Future - Reel Blessed Chapter
Miami-Dade Parks Recreation and Open Spaces - EcoAdventures
Pasco County Parks Recreation and Natural Resources
Oklahoma
Rhode Island
Partnership for Providence Parks
Texas
Virginia