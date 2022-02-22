Social Navigator hosts the second annual Current Awards

The second annual Current Awards, hosted by Social Navigator, took place on Wednesday, February 16th, in conjunction with the 2022 Miami International Boat Show. The Current Awards is an event to honor, network, and connect with some of the best influencers in the marine industry.

The awards were distributed in three categories: Fishing, Sailing/Cruising, and Yachting. The winners of the 2022 Current Awards in the Fishing category were Emily and Amanda Gale, better known as the Gale Force Twins. These female captains make a splash as family-friendly fishing enthusiasts who educate and entertain their audiences across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Jason and Nikki Wynn, the faces behind the channel Gone with the Wynns, took the prize as winners of the Sailing/Cruising category. They have been chasing their curiosity around the world on wheels and keels since 2011 while documenting it all on their Youtube Channel.

Lastly, Dean Harrison, better known as The Yacht Chef, took home the Award in the Yachting category. Dean is a world-class chef known for providing his followers with a behind-the-scenes look into working as a professional chef traveling the world by sea. He documents his experiences across several platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and blog.

The panel of judges selected these influencers, including Sally Helme in the Sailing category, Carl Blackwell in Fishing, and Emily Burchwell in Yachting. They evaluated the entries based on creativity, originality, effectiveness, and impact.

The event had a strong turnout of industry professionals and influencers.

“The 2022 Current Awards bridged the gap between marine industry brands and influencers,” said Kirsten Corssen, the founder of the Current Awards. “Influencer marketing is one of the most powerful strategies you can have in 2022 and the attendees left with new relationships that benefit both parties. My team and I are so grateful for everyone who entered and attended the event.”

The next Current Awards will be held in February of 2023. For more information, visit currentawards.com