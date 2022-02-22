ABYC Foundation hosts Marine Trades Accreditation webinar

In January, the ABYC Foundation launched the first official Marine Trades Accreditation Program (MTAP) for schools teaching marine service. A free informational webinar will take place Thursday, Feb. 24, at 12 p.m. EST to review the MTAP program and address questions from administrators and teachers, as well as industry professionals interested in sharing news with their local schools.

MTAP is designed to ensure quality training that is aligned with industry needs, at both high school and post-secondary schools, ultimately creating a bigger and stronger pipeline for much needed entry-level workers.

The “Lunch and Learn” webinar will cover the road to accreditation, starting with becoming an ABYC Foundation Affiliated School which allows instructors to connect with other schools focused on marine service technology and gain unique opportunities through ABYC.

“There are jobs waiting for well-trained technicians from recognized schools,” said Margaret Podlich, ABYC Foundation executive director. “The goal of MTAP is to help better connect the student to the boating industry and its needs, through high quality institutions. Businesses can support this effort by sharing resources available to their local schools, including this free informational webinar.”

To register for the webinar visit www.abycinc.org/MTAPwebinar. For more information about MTAP, please visit www.teachboats.org.