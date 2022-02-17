Discover Boating unveils new campaign

Discover Boating, powered by NMMA and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, debuted its 2022 campaign last night during the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show’s Opening Night Industry Bash. The campaign, set to launch this spring, features the theme, “See You Out Here,” creating a unifying voice and addressing the changing interests of boaters and prospective boaters.



The industry’s brand strategy remains steadfast and three-fold: Invite the next generation; retain the influx of new boaters; and engage legacy boat owners. To address these needs, Discover Boating has been working behind the scenes to evolve the brand, alongside a new agency partner, Cutwater, while maintaining momentum in 2021 and successfully attracting more than 5 million unique visitors to Discover Boating websites for the first time in its 17-year history.



“Our new campaign is an invitation to boaters and those interested in exploring boating, to join us on the water and experience the adventures and joy that only boating can provide,” said Ellen Bradley, senior vice president of NMMA. “We learned through extensive research of legacy, new and prospective boater behaviors and motivations that their interest isn’t on the boat but where it takes you. Those learnings informed our creative approach and all aspects of our new campaign.”



Click here to view the first video from the new campaign



With the shift in the make-up of the U.S. population, boaters too are increasingly diverse. Growth segments for boating, especially among the younger set (18-34), look and behave differently than traditional boaters. They are more likely to be ethnically, racially and attitudinally diverse. To attract and engage this generation, Discover Boating is welcoming them by sharing stories of boaters across the country who come from similar backgrounds or have similar interests.



Boaters featured in the new campaign include:

Khristian Rousseve: Fishing runs in this 19 year old’s family and he was inspired by his father’s and grandfather’s passion for the sport, leading him to become the first African American to receive a bass fishing scholarship to Louisiana State University and the state of Louisiana.

Cindy and Jana Zontek: Lifelong adventurers, this couple includes a licensed boat captain at the helm who considers boating more than a vocation—it’s a lifestyle filled with freedom and joy.

Andy Mann: An avid boater, National Geographic ocean and adventure photographer, and marine conservationist whose imagery and advocacy is helping tell the story of our rapidly changing planet.



Added Bradley, “Seeing yourself on a boat and getting a feel for the larger boating community makes a significant impact on whether or not you feel welcome.”



To reach current target and nexgen boaters, the campaign’s marketing mix features advertising, digital and social content, influencer partnerships, experiences, and PR. This includes the launch of a robust media buy across Google search, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, and exciting partnerships such as TikTok, Vice, ESPN, Ebony, CTV and Telemundo.



Stay tuned for further campaign details leading up to the creative campaign launch this spring.