Award winners honored at MIBS 2022

NMMA along with various industry organizations presented numerous awards during the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show’s Industry Breakfast, presented by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award

The NMMA honored Greg Lentine, President of NorCross Marine Products, Inc., with the 2022 Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award, which recognizes individuals who’ve made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity and personal motivation.

“In addition to his relentless pursuit of quality marine innovation and building his company, Greg has been a longstanding advocate for our industry, particularly small businesses, making sure they always have a seat at the table with the ‘big guys’,” noted Bill Watters, president, Syntec Industries. “It’s my honor to present Greg with the 2022 Alan J. Freedman Award for all he has done for recreational boating.”

Greg has been tied to the marine industry his entire life. His family owned a boat dealership; he spent his early summers on the Jersey Shore waterskiing, fishing and crabbing; and worked at the family business while attending college, ultimately managing the service department at the dealership after graduating, where he gained a knack for business administration and marine innovation.

In 1999, Greg founded NorCross Marine Products. He launched the company’s first product in 2000 during Boating Week, the first-ever Wireless Depth Sounder. And in 2003, he pioneered another marine innovation, the portable fish finder, which is now an industry standard among inland and backwater fishermen.

Greg is one of the youngest tenured NMMA Board members and has been involved in numerous committees advocating for the industry, particularly small businesses. He has been a member of NMMA’s Marine Accessories & Components Division for more than 20 years and has served as Chairman; he has also served on NMMA’s Executive Committee and Membership Committee.

Advertisement

Near and dear to Greg’s heart is the Michael Shields Memorial Inshore Fishing Tournament, which was founded more than twelve years ago in memory of his close friend. Proceeds of the tournament go to Project Lift – a non-profit that serves more than 500 teens and young adults annually, providing mental health and substance abuse treatment through the unique platform of vocational training.

Greg attended the University of Central Florida, earning a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Marketing. He lives his passion everyday fly fishing the lakes and rivers of Utah, ice fishing, inshore and offshore fishing in Florida and the Caribbean.

Marine Industry CSI Awards

The NMMA announced 57 recipients of the 2021 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction.

“The 2021 CSI Award recipients lead the recreational boating industry in product excellence and service in a climate where superior quality and consumer trust are essential to retaining customers,” noted Robert Newsome, senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “We thank the boat and engine manufacturers for their dedication to customer satisfaction, ensuring that today’s boaters remain lifelong boaters.”

The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently-measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat buyers during this period. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 175,000 customers.

The following companies, across 13 categories, were honored with 2021 CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry:

Aluminum Outboard Boats

G3

Lund Boat Company

Starcraft Marine

Tracker

Deck Boats

Hurricane

Regal Boats

Starcraft Marine

Fiberglass Bass Boats

Bass Cat Boats

Nitro

Ranger

Skeeter Products

Triton

Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Axopar Boats

Blackfin Boats

Boston Whaler

Chaparral Boats Inc.

EdgeWater Boats

Everglades Boats

Formula Boats

Grady-White Boats, Inc.

Jupiter Marine International

Monterey Boats

Nitro

Pathfinder Boats

Pursuit Boats

Regulator Marine

Robalo Boats

SeaVee Boats

Sportsman

Tahoe

Tiara Yachts

Inboard Express Cruiser Boats

Tiara Yachts

Inboard Watersports Boats

Centurion Boats

Supreme Boats

Nautique Boat Company, Inc.

MasterCraft Boat Company

Skier's Choice, Inc. - Moomba Boats

Skier's Choice, Inc. - Supra Boats

Tige Boats

Jet Boats

Yamaha Watercraft

Pontoon Boats

Avalon

Barletta Pontoon Boats

Bennington

Crest Pontoons

Crestliner Boats

Cypress Cay Pontoon Boats

Forest River, Inc.

G3

Godfrey Marine

Harris

Lowe Boat Company

Manitou Pontoon Boats

Ranger

Starcraft

Sun Tracker

PWC

Yamaha Watercraft

Sterndrive Bowrider Boats

Chaparral Boats Inc.

Chris-Craft

Formula Boats

Monterey Boats

Regal Boats

Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats

Formula Boats

Monterey Boats

Regal Boats

Inboard Engines

Ilmor

Indmar Marine Engines

Pleasurecraft Engine Group

Outboard Engines

Honda Marine

Suzuki Marine USA

Tohatsu America Corporation

Yamaha

NMMA Innovation Awards

The NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) honored 15 recipients with the 2022 Miami Innovation Awards, recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market.

The Innovation Awards judges’ committee was comprised of seven BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment. The judges’ committee included Ben Stein (Chair), Zuzana Prochazka (Co-Chair), Alan Jones, Lenny Rudow, Gary Reich, Frank Lanier, and Ryan Gullang.

The 2022 Miami Innovation Award winners are: