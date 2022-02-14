MMA names 2022 Neptune Award winners

Marine Marketers of America (MMA), the exclusive association for those engaged in marine industry marketing activities, today announced recipients of the 2021 Neptune Awards for marine marketing excellence against the backdrop of the Miami International Boat Show. The award program, now in its 14th year, honors creative concepts, campaigns and initiatives from across all sectors of the marine industry ecosystem.

An esteemed committee of creative professionals judged entries across 22 different categories covering a full range of marketing content and collateral. Each of the initiatives were created and executed between the timeframe of January – December 2021. The full list of winners is provided below. In addition, the top entry among all Neptune categories was selected to receive the coveted King Neptune Award. This honor goes to Sea-Doo for “Sea-Doo Switch Launch Campaign.”

The Neptune Awards program continues to generate interest and intensify in competition as evidenced by more than 160 entries for 2021, an increase of 26 percent compared to the 2020 contest.

“We’re continuously blown away by the caliber, creativity and clear results of submissions entered into the Neptune Awards program. The bar seems to be set higher and higher each year,” said Victor Gonzalez, Neptune Awards Program Chair. “We applaud each of the winners for the efforts they’re making to not only better position their own brands, but also to drive growth for the marine industry as a whole through innovative approaches to marketing.”

2021 Neptune Award Winners

National Magazine Ads (Series): Town of Palm Beach Marina, “Town of Palm Beach Marina Ad Series,” created in partnership with Jacober Creative

Town of Palm Beach Marina, “Town of Palm Beach Marina Ad Series,” created in partnership with Jacober Creative National Magazine Ads (Single): Sailfish Boats, “You Choose to Go Out. You Have to Come Home.”

Sailfish Boats, “You Choose to Go Out. You Have to Come Home.” National Magazine Ads (Spread) – tie for category winner: Tiara Yachts, “48-LS,” created in partnership with Lambert Suzuki Marine USA, “Really Good Day”

B2B Marketing: Cruisers Yachts, “Cruisers Yachts PRO B2B App & Website,” created in partnership with Channel PRO

Cruisers Yachts, “Cruisers Yachts PRO B2B App & Website,” created in partnership with Channel PRO Diversity Initiatives: Malibu Boats, “Brave the Wave Adaptive Surf Tour”

Malibu Boats, “Brave the Wave Adaptive Surf Tour” Email Marketing: Nautique Boat Company, “Nautique Lead Nurture Program”

Nautique Boat Company, “Nautique Lead Nurture Program” Event Marketing/Grassroots: Mercury Marine, “V12 OEM Launch Event”

Mercury Marine, “V12 OEM Launch Event” Marketing Innovation: Bombardier Recreational Products, “Sea-Doo Switch Launch”

Bombardier Recreational Products, “Sea-Doo Switch Launch” Integrated Marketing Campaign: Heyday Wake Boats, “Heyday H22 Launch”

Heyday Wake Boats, “Heyday H22 Launch” Mobile Apps: Mercury Marine, “1 st Mate”

Mercury Marine, “1 Mate” Newsletters – Print & Digital: Strong’s Marine, “DESTINATIONS Newsletter (print & digital)

Strong’s Marine, “DESTINATIONS Newsletter (print & digital) Online Advertising: Seakeeper, “Localized Digital”

Seakeeper, “Localized Digital” Public Relations: Water Sports Foundation (WSF), “Boating Safety Outreach Campaign,” created in partnership with Kenton Smith Marketing

Water Sports Foundation (WSF), “Boating Safety Outreach Campaign,” created in partnership with Kenton Smith Marketing Product Literature: Sailfish Boats, “Catalog-Magazine-Hybrid,” created in partnership with Dino Marketing Group

Sailfish Boats, “Catalog-Magazine-Hybrid,” created in partnership with Dino Marketing Group Regional – Local Marketing: Town of Palm Beach, “Town of Palm Beach Marina Re-Launch,” created in partnership with Jacober Creative

Town of Palm Beach, “Town of Palm Beach Marina Re-Launch,” created in partnership with Jacober Creative Social Media: Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF), “Tik Tok Launch”

Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF), “Tik Tok Launch” Video – Single Long: Malibu Boats, “Bringing Families Together”

Malibu Boats, “Bringing Families Together” Video – Single Short: Lowe Boats, “Brand Video”

Lowe Boats, “Brand Video” Video – Series: Sportsman Boats, “Behind the Glass”

Sportsman Boats, “Behind the Glass” Website – Corporate & Brand: Nautique Boat Company, “Nautique Website”

Nautique Boat Company, “Nautique Website” Website – Special Landing Pages: Mercury Marine, “V12 Scroll to Launch Landing Page”

Mercury Marine, “V12 Scroll to Launch Landing Page” Special Category – Retention: Yamaha WaterCraft Group, “Yamaha Customer Retention Campaign”

2021 Honorable Mentions:

Advertisement

National Magazine Ads (Single): Dockmate & Rushton Gregory, “Dockmate”

Dockmate & Rushton Gregory, “Dockmate” National Magazine Ads (Spread): Town of Palm Beach Marina, “Town of Palm Beach Marina”

Town of Palm Beach Marina, “Town of Palm Beach Marina” B2B Marketing: American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC), “Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness”

American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC), “Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness” Diversity Initiatives: Aquila, “Aquila Attracting Women Boaters Two Hulls at a Time”

Aquila, “Aquila Attracting Women Boaters Two Hulls at a Time” Email Marketing : MarineMax, “Together Again”

: MarineMax, “Together Again” Event Marketing/Grassroots: Sea-Doo, “Sea-Doo ‘Switch It Up’ Press Experience,” created in partnership with LOOK Marketing

Sea-Doo, “Sea-Doo ‘Switch It Up’ Press Experience,” created in partnership with LOOK Marketing Marketing Innovation: Sportsman Boats, “Digital Catalog QR Cards”

Sportsman Boats, “Digital Catalog QR Cards” Integrated Marketing Campaign: MasterCraft Boats, “Let Her Rip,” created in partnership with Black Oak Creative

MasterCraft Boats, “Let Her Rip,” created in partnership with Black Oak Creative Mobile Apps: Yamaha, “MyYamahaOutboards”

Yamaha, “MyYamahaOutboards” Newsletters – Print & Digital: Siren Marine, “Monthly e-Newsletter”

Siren Marine, “Monthly e-Newsletter” Online Advertising: Boston Whaler, “Evergreen Campaign”

Boston Whaler, “Evergreen Campaign” Video – Single Short: Sea Tow Services International, “We All Need a Helping Hand”

Sea Tow Services International, “We All Need a Helping Hand” Video – Single Long: Yamaha WaterCraft Group, “Run the Water”

Yamaha WaterCraft Group, “Run the Water” Video – Series: Boats Group, “Stomping Grounds by Boat Trader”

Boats Group, “Stomping Grounds by Boat Trader” Website – Corporate & Brand: Lowe Boats, “Lowe Boats Website”

Lowe Boats, “Lowe Boats Website” Website – Special Landing Pages: Yamaha WaterCraft Group, “Yamaha Rightwaters”

Yamaha WaterCraft Group, “Yamaha Rightwaters” Special Category – Retention: Malibu Boats, “The Truth to Boating Series”

All winning entries and images can be viewed here: https://www.marinemarketersofamerica.org/neptunes-2021.