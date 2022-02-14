Limestone achieves company production goals

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats – recently announced additional production unit achievements at its Tennessee-based boat manufacturing facility.

“Having now built a foundation for success in our Tennessee manufacturing operations and support teams, 2022 is shaping up to be a transformative year for the Limestone Boat Company,” said Limestone CEO Scott Hanson. “Monetizing Limestone’s two-fold order backlog is fully underway, and we expect to significantly improve revenue and earnings in the coming months given our continued projected growth in weekly shipments as the year progresses.”

Limestone said it continues to improve its production numbers, posting its best production month since its acquisition, with 15 units completed during January, despite some supply chain and COVID-related labor disruptions. New boats going into production per week are steadily increasing, with completion and shipments of 20 new units projected for February. Production and shipments are expected to continue to grow at one-half boat per week per month, subject to any unforeseen COVID or supply chain disruptions.