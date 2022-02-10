JMP sees record growth for 2021

JMP Marine, the North American branch of South Korean JMP Corporation, has posted record sales figures for 2021.

Through its replacement and OEM marine engine cooling pumps, bronze and flexible impellers, seawater strainers and related accessories business, growth within the US and Canada was 37.5% over the previous year.

"As marine engine manufacturers introduce new models, JMP engineers and manufactures pumps to replace the OEM parts," said Frederick Leidecker, JMP Marine USA operations manager. "Superior quality components and fittings, and increased performance due to improved water flow over original equipment, have made our replacement pumps increasingly popular within the aftermarket segment. Plus, with our Miami-based logistics center, we're continuing to grow the OEM side of our business, especially in the generator market."