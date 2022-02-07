Ilmor announces new VP of Marine

New Ilmor VP

Underscoring its commitment to accelerating growth and innovation, Ilmor announced that Mike Lindberg would assume the role of Vice President of Marine. Lindberg will lead Ilmor's marine division overseeing operations, manufacturing, engineering, sales, and customer experience.

"Our marine product line is a central part of our long-term business strategy, and Mike Lindberg has been a critical part of our tremendous growth," said Paul Ray, President, Ilmor. "Mike has proven himself a true asset, leading the development of several innovative and award-winning products since joining Ilmor's senior management team. Mike will play an essential role in navigating the years ahead for Ilmor."

Mike Lindberg joined Ilmor in 2014 with 17 years of automotive powertrain and leadership experience. Lindberg holds engineering degrees from both Michigan State University and the University of Michigan. Lindberg also serves on the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) EMD (Engine Manufacturers Division) board of directors.

"Ilmor continues to bring the right combination of performance, innovation, and quality to the development of our marine product portfolio," said Lindberg. "I am honored to work with our team to further push innovation and success for Ilmorand our partners throughout the marine industry."