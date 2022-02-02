TACO opens new HQ

After more than 34 years in Miami, the corporate headquarters of TACO Metals and TACO Marine has moved to 3020 North Commerce Parkway in Miramar, Florida.

The move for the leading manufacturer of rub rail, sport fishing and outrigger systems, boat shade, canvas and tower components, helm chairs and pedestals, and specialty hardware comes a little more than a year after TACO was acquired by Patrick Industries, Inc..

“Since the pandemic, our administrative workforce has been working and will continue to work remotely. This gave us the opportunity to scale back our office space and relocate to a more strategic location from which to serve our customers,” said TACO Vice President of Sales & Marketing Mike Kushner.

TACO also has manufacturing facilities in Tennessee and Florida, and distribution centers in Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina and Massachusetts.