Propspeed makes European expansion

Propspeed, innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced the expansion of its European operations to accommodate increasing demand with the appointment of Edo Smitz as Commercial Sales Manager – EMEA. Smitz is based in Almere, which is a very central location in Holland, the Netherlands. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving brand awareness and developing key partnerships in the commercial sector throughout the European market.

Born and raised in Amsterdam, Smitz spent the past 15 years working for Yanmar, initially for the marine leisure segment and later moving into the parts division where new distributor and dealer networks were established. He enjoys travel, meeting new people and experiencing other cultures.

“From the very beginning I received a warm welcome from the entire Propspeed team which made me feel immediately comfortable and at home,” said Smitz. “From the top down, one thing that we all agree on is that offering an incredible customer experience is our top priority. I’m eager to hit the ground running to use our established product line to assist our customers in reducing their fuel consumption and decreasing their maintenance costs for a more profitable business.”

“Over the past several years, we have focused on recruiting key personnel in vital markets and establishing a secure supply chain so that our warehouses are fully stocked with product,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “We are ready to kick off what is sure to be a very busy 2022 and are confident that Edo will provide exceptional service to our commercial customers in Europe.”