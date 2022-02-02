MRAA announces several team promotions

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announced its Board of Directors for 2021

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announced that it has promoted five employees in Mike Davin, Allison Gruhn, Katie Eichelberger, Sarah Korbel and Cecelia Pallotto, effective immediately.

Mike Davin has been promoted to Vice President of Business Planning. In three years at MRAA Davin has helped to craft and enhance MRAA’s brand messaging, marketing and awareness within the marine industry, overseeing the organization’s annual Dealer Week conference and expo as well as the functions of MRAA’s sales and marketing teams. In his new role, Davin will be responsible for creating and overseeing the execution of MRAA’s overall business plan.

Allison Gruhn, who started with MRAA in 2017 as Director of Business Development, has been elevated to Vice President of Business Development. Gruhn has significantly advanced MRAA’s partner relationships and involvement and simultaneously helped drive the growth of partner memberships, programs and Dealer Week conference and expo engagement. She will expand her role by leading a growing team of sales professionals and their focus on customer service and relationship development.

Katie Eichelberger, who began her career at MRAA in the summer of 2017, has been promoted to Marketing Manager. Eichelberger has served as the point person for marketing the MRAA’s annual conference, Dealer Week. In her new role, Eichelberger will take on responsibility for creating even greater efficiency and effectiveness with MRAA’s marketing team and marketing efforts.

Sarah Korbel has been promoted to Events and Operations Manager. Korbel, a self-described resource collector, people connector and maker of moments, has been with MRAA since the fall of 2018. In her nearly four years, Korbel has led MRAA’s efforts with event planning and logistics as well as vendor relationships related to Dealer Week, successfully helping to reinvent the event’s execution in each of the last three years. Her new role will ask her to take on more leadership with those responsibilities.

Having joined MRAA in 2019, Cecelia Pallotto has been promoted to Online Education Manager. Over the last couple years, Pallotto has excelled as the “Ask the Expert” Webinar series host, and has taken the lead with creating courses for MRAA’s Continuous Certification Curriculum as well as contributing to MRAA’s strong educational programming. In her new role, Pallotto will assume responsibility for driving greater value and engagement in MRAA’s online education efforts, including both MRAATraining.com and Dealer Week online.

Advertisement

“At the MRAA, our No. 1 priority is to recruit, hire, onboard and grow the best possible team of marine industry professionals,” says Matt Gruhn, MRAA President. “These incredible teammates have helped MRAA achieve new heights in our many programs and services, and it is truly a pleasure and an honor to have the opportunity to recognize their commitment to MRAA’s mission and vision of serving our industry through these promotions.”