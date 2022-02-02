FLIBS reports record success for 2021 show

FLIBS 2020 attendance only down 20%

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), owners of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), together with their partner, Informa Markets, producers of FLIBS, announce the record-breaking results of an economic impact study conducted by Thomas J. Murray & Associates of the 2021 show.

The study, completed in February 2022, reveals that the 62nd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, contributed an incredible $1.79 billion to Florida’s economy. The study also revealed the $899 million in direct sales over the 5 days of the show ($179.8 million per day) generated $85.4 million in sales tax benefit to the state of Florida with $24.5 million going to Broward County alone.

“The unprecedented economic contributions the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show continues to make to the local, regional, and state economy should be recognized,” noted Phil Purcell, CEO and President of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. “Since the show’s inception, it has enjoyed year-over-year growth and today helps sustain more than 149,000 marine industry jobs in the tri-county area. The show is also an integral contributor to the more than $12.5 billion in total economic output generated by the South Florida marine industry annually. This show doesn’t leave our community after its five days, it has a resounding impact the other 360 days as well.”

Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows for Informa Markets, added, “Despite the ongoing challenges of supply chain concerns and travel restrictions, the show persevered and enjoyed its largest attendance to date. FLIBS is our keystone marine event in the 500+ trade shows our team produces annually throughout the world. The show’s importance to the global marine community is unprecedented, providing access to both business-to-business and business-to-consumer opportunities. We are grateful for the relationships we have with our local and regional leaders who deserve tremendous credit in ensuring we could continue to produce a world-class event in 2021.”

FLIBS economic impact highlights include:

$1.79 billion in economic output throughout the state of Florida through show purchases and expenditures.

$709.7 million in estimated sales by Florida companies during the show, with $513.9 million made by Tri-County companies, and $233.9 million by Broward County companies.

$85.8 million in state and local taxes generated within Florida, with $24.5 million in Broward County alone.

$580.4 million in statewide personal income and economic activity.

100,000+ show visitors, with 49% of visitors from outside Florida.

$241 per day average spend by out-of-town visitors (hotels, restaurants, retail, and local transportation).

$47.3 million in estimated total expenditures by non-local visitors and exhibitors.

The full economic impact report can be found by visiting www.miasf.org.