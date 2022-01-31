Tickets available for the 2022 Miami Industry Breakfast, Feb. 17

The Miami Industry Breakfast is returning to the 2022 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® on Thurs., Feb. 17 from 7:30 – 9:30 AM at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Grand Ballroom A. Hear about current trends in the recreational boating industry and celebrate the latest innovations and innovators during this exclusive event.



Show exhibitors, NMMA members and industry stakeholders can purchase tickets here.



The 2022 Miami Industry Breakfast will feature a host of presentations focused on propelling the recreational boating industry forward. Here’s the agenda:

Welcome — Larry W. Berryman Jr., Vice President, Miami Boating, Informa Markets

Sponsor Remarks - Dave Chanda, President & CEO, Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation

State of the Industry Presentation — Frank Hugelmeyer, President, National Marine Manufacturers Association

Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards -- The Marine Industry CSI Awards recognize boat and engine manufacturers for excellence in customer service.

Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award — Honors individuals who, in the course of their careers, have made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity and personal motivation.

Innovation Awards — The recreational boating industry’s highest honor for innovative and technological achievement. Judged by Boating Writers International.

This year's Miami Industry Breakfast is sponsored by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF).