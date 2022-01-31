Another patent for Anthem Marine

Anthem Marine, a boatbuilder blending the features of a pontoon with the performance of a wake boat, has been awarded another patent.

Reinventing bow access, Anthem’s Sport Ramp promotes convenient boarding from the beach, trailer and dock for people, pets and gear.

Found only on Anthem boats, the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued patent number 11,186,346 securing Anthem’s proprietary feature.

"Anthem’s powered Sport Ramp is a true signature of our boats," stated Anthem CEO Mark Overbye. "The days of struggling to step up to a deck or wrestling your way across the interior are over. Further, the bow ramp serves as an additional swim platform with an integrated telescoping ladder. It generates a lot of smiles and takes all of a second to see some of the huge advantages of the Sport Ramp."

This recently awarded patent joins additional patents protecting Anthem's unique V3 Ballast System that fills and drains in about three minutes without complex pumps or plumbing and its Aura Concept patent covering Anthem’s open, flowing layout of the passenger deck.