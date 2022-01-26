Your Boat Club names new COO, CIO

Your Boat Club (YBC) announced the company has named Bryan Delorme COO/CIO of the company. As a result of the company’s recent partnership with Groupe Beneteau, an industry-leading international boat manufacturer, Delorme’s position will focus on maintaining consistent and measurable operations in support of YBC’s strategic and rapid growth plan. Delorme will also oversee Your Boat Club’s elevated customer experience, reservation system, new boating opportunities and technologies among other priorities.

Delorme is an experienced executive leader with more than 25 years of experience leading high performance teams to extraordinary results. His employers and clients include companies in a vast array of sectors including financial services, health care, retail, distribution and consumer products industries.

“The pandemic has brought clarity to families as they evaluate how they spend their leisure time,” says Delorme. “ This unique international partnership allows Your Boat Club the opportunity to bring boating to people all over world in ways not previously available. The prospect of helping expand these opportunities into new markets and help fill a need in the industry is exciting and I look forward to providing a catalyst for the growth of the boat club sector.”

Most recently Delorme worked as managing director of consulting services at Insight Enterprises, a global technology company where he was responsible for increasing revenue in his sector from $20 million to more than $60 million over a four year period.

“Bryan’s pedigree speaks for itself,” says Luke Kujawa, Co-founder of Your Boat Club. “He’s seasoned in operations and is also a strategic leader who understands growth and technology. His experience and proven business acumen is definitely an asset as we navigate our international expansion plans.”