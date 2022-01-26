Suntex acquires Lynn Creek Marina

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC announced the acquisition of Lynn Creek Marina located on Joe Pool Lake in Grande Prairie between Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.



Joe Pool Lake is 7,500-acre flood control lake built and operated by the Army Corp of Engineers. The lake was filled in 1989 and is always kept 100% full. Lynn Creek Marina was built and began operations on July 13, 1990, with 258 wet slips, 40 dry storage slips, a ships store and a service center. The marina has been expanded twice since then bringing the total number of wet slips capable of accommodating vessels up to 50-feet to 528, with 116 dry storage stacks for boats up to 28-feet, and a 450-seat restaurant that was added in 1992.



The marina also has a complete ships’ store, a rental boat fleet, a gasoline dock, boat ramp and boat service center. The floating restaurant and bar, adjacent to the marina store, offers one of the greatest views of the lake and the surrounding area, as well as great food, drinks and entertainment. The Oasis restaurant will be renamed the Blue Sunshine Patio Bar and Grill. Operating out of the marina, the Big Kahuna excursion boat will be renamed The Wave. The Wave has a 97 passenger capacity and is equipped with slides, coolers, layout chairs, a Bluetooth stereo system and BBQ grill which the captain and deck hands operate. There is a golf driving range located adjacent to the marina that will be renamed the Lynn Creek Driving Range.



“We are excited to take over a staple on Joe Pool Lake in the heart of the southern Dallas suburbs,” said Michael Warntjes, Senior Vice President, Operations, Suntex Marinas. “We anticipate infusing some immediate capital to improve the amenities and security for guests, while focusing on long-term development of the entire property. We are confident that Lynn Creek will be an excellent reflection of the Suntex experience when completed.”



“Our team is ecstatic to be partnering with the city of Grand Prairie to make Lynn Creek Marina a best-in-class waterfront experience and help bring Joe Pool Lake back into the destination lake the city would like to see for its community,” said Bryan Redmond, CEO, Suntex Marinas. “We love the vision the city and its staff have set forth and are proud to be a part of helping to execute that vision.”



The Suntex portfolio includes marinas located in California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia.