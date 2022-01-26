Freedom Boat Club announces first Idaho location

Freedom Boat Club announces U.K. expansion

Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator and a division of Brunswick Corporation, announced its first Idaho franchise representing the 34th U.S. state to have a Freedom Boat Club location. The new territory, FBC of North Idaho, will open its first location in Couer d'Alene, known as one of the premier boating and recreational destinations in the U.S. with award-winning lakefront views and dozens of lakes surrounding the community. The newest territory and location will be owned and operated by Brent Christian and Patrick Green.

“Consistent with our strategic growth plans to expand across the Northwest, we are thrilled to not only plant roots in Idaho but to expand our footprint to one of the most sought-after boating locations in the U.S.,” said Louis Chemi, vice president and general manager, Freedom Franchise Systems. “Under FBC of North Idaho leadership, I’m confident that his experience and enthusiasm for the on-water lifestyle will enable us to deliver high-quality boating experiences within the community, as well as expand our presence across the territory.”

“Freedom Boat Club is well-respected across the industry with a reputation for fostering passionate boating communities, and I’m excited to join the fastest growing club in the world to expand our presence across Idaho,” said Brent Christian. “With more than 30 years of marine industry experience in North Idaho and the Couer d'Alene market, our team is excited to bring this additional way of enjoying our beautiful area to our community.”

FBC of North Idaho is beginning new member sales and will officially open for the 2022 boating season. The Club will initially begin with five boats with plans to expand its current location and enter new markets in Idaho throughout the coming years. Freedom Boat Club of North Idaho will be located at Tobler Marina, 13400 N Clovis Road, Hayden, Idaho.