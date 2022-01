Boating Industry seeks nominations for 2022 40 Under 40

Now in its sixth year, Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 program will return in early 2022.

The editorial staff at Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 40 Under 40 program, which highlights the best young leaders across all segments of the marine industry.

Each year, Boating Industry receives hundreds of nominations from dealer principals, owners, CEOs and many other various individuals in management positions across the industry, all shining a spotlight on young leaders within their organizations.

Nominees for the 40 Under 40 program can be from any company or organization that does business in the boating industry and must be under the age of 40 as of Jan. 1, 2022.

Click here to submit a nomination for the 2022 40 Under 40.

Once the nomination process closes, the editorial team at Boating Industry reads through every submission and eventually selects the final 40 of distinguished young leaders according to their accomplishments so far, as well as the promise seen in them to continue pushing the industry forward in the future.

The 2022 40 Under 40 will be featured in a cover story that will be published in the March/April issue of Boating Industry, as well as honored during a special awards night during Boating Industry's 2022 ELEVATE SUMMIT.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Questions? Please email editor Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com and include “Boating Industry 40 Under 40” in the subject line.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 2022 40 Under 40 program are still available for companies looking to support the next generation of marine industry leaders. If your company is interested in participating, contact Leslie Palmer at LPalmer@BoatingIndustry.com.