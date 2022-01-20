Raymarine Cyclone wins Good Design Award

Raymarine announced that its Cyclone open-array radar series has won a Good Design Award in the ‘Research and Technology’ category. The accolade follows shortly after the open-array radars were recognized by the Dame Design Award jury in the ‘Marine Electronics and Marine-related Software’ category at last year’s METSTRADE exhibition.

Since their inception, the Good Design Awards have honored products and industry leaders worldwide for chartering innovative new directions in manufacturing and design. The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd organizes the Good Design Awards, and since 1950 the Good Design Award has become the world’s most prestigious, recognized, and oldest design awards program.

Launched in October 2021, Raymarine’s Cyclone range encompasses the company’s newest open-array radars. Featuring solid-state CHIRP pulse compression, Cyclone radars have been conceived and crafted to give mariners the confidence to tackle the harshest conditions, gain distinct advantages in the hunt for fish, and safely navigate busy waterways.

“We are delighted to have won this Good Design Award. The Cyclone range was designed to break the conventions of the product category and to demonstrate its significantly enhanced next-generation technology," Grégoire Outters, Vice-President and General Manager of Raymarine, said. "We challenged ourselves to create a radar that combines both beauty and high performance, and we met this challenge with a groundbreaking design, exceptional efficiency and unmatched radar imagery.”

The new Cyclone radars are available in 3-, 4- and 6-foot arrays and in two high-power output options for each size. Cyclone open-array radars are backed by Raymarine’s industry-leading three-year warranty. All Cyclone models integrate seamlessly with Raymarine Axiom, Axiom+, Axiom Pro, and Axiom XL chartplotter multifunction displays.