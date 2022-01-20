OWC announces $3.7M renovation

Orlando Watersports Complex (OWC) announced a $3.7 million renovation to the park that will begin this month.



Orlando Watersports Complex will host two phases for its construction process. Phase One will create a beautiful beach environment for guests to enjoy along the main stretch of the facility and a brand new aquapark that will be the largest in the state of Florida directly in front of the beach. Phase One will be completed for local and out-of-town spring breakers. Phase Two’s renovations will be announced at a later date and will be completed by the end of 2022.



Kellan Rudnicki Director of Operations stated, “After 22 years in the Orlando Community, OWC will invest to ensure the optimal family fun experience and remain the premier location in the entire nation. We look forward to being able to provide guests with countless memories on the water.”



Operations of the park will resume with slight variations of available activities. The advanced cable, boat lake, and cable lessons will remain open. The standard cable will be temporarily unavailable until mid spring for renovations.

