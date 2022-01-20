Limestone debuts L-200R, enters Canadian market

The Limestone Boat Company Limited – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats – has announced the debut of the all-new Limestone Boats L-200R Runabout and the launch of its Aquasport Brand in the Canadian Market.

Limestone Boats L-200R Runabout to Debut at Chesapeake Bay Boat Show

The new model will be unveiled at the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show taking place January 21- 23, 2022. The L-200R is the second 20-foot model to debut in the Limestone lineup, following the L-200CC Center Console.

The L-200R is a 20-foot runabout that features two back-to-back seats, a full bench with ample storage underneath and a portside synthetic teak swim platform with a telescoping boarding ladder. Additional standard features include a foredeck anchor locker, USB outlets, hydraulic tilt steering, under gunwale storage, an automatic electric bilge pump and a glass windshield with a painted frame and two opening side vents.

The L-200R also offers additional options such as synthetic teak decking, a removable synthetic teak cockpit table, raw water washdown, fresh water shower, electric trim tabs with an indicator, docking lights and much more.

The Limestone Boat Company to Launch Its Aquasport Brand in the Canadian Market and Exhibit at the 2022 Toronto International Virtual Boat Show

“We are extremely excited for the opportunity to offer Aquasport Boats in the Canadian market,” said Scott Hanson, CEO of The Limestone Boat Company. “When we took on the Aquasport brand we recognized the importance of its history and how truly impactful the brand has been over the past 60-plus years, but we also had a plan for its future. Keeping in mind the refined ruggedness of the Aquasport hulls as well as its family-friendly amenities, we wanted to elevate the brand in its current market as well as push it to all-new markets. The Toronto International Boat Show is our first opportunity do so and our plans for growing the Aquasport Boats brand - as well as Limestone Boats and the parent Limestone Boat Company - does not stop there.”

Aquasport Boats achieves a milestone under the ownership of The Limestone Boat Company as this is the first time in its history that its model offerings are being displayed to the Canadian market.

The Limestone Boat Company and Vision Marine to Showcase their EV Partnership at the Toronto International Virtual Boat Show

The Limestone Boat Company will also be celebrating their EV partnership with Vision Marine Technologies at The Toronto International Virtual Boat Show. The company’s goal through this partnership is to provide customers with reliable and dependable, yet disruptive, EV marine product offerings. The initial plan is to offer the Aquasport 21-foot Center Console followed by the Limestone 25-foot models with Vision’s 180 HP electric outboard as an additional engine option offering. During the show customers can obtain further information about electric outboards, Vision Marine Technologies, and The Limestone Boat Company’s plans for EV technology integration.

The Toronto International Boat Show recently announced that their show would be moving to a virtual format, taking place January 26- 30, 2022. A virtual show setting allows for The Limestone Boat Company to showcase the full model offerings for both Limestone Boats and Aquasport Boats, as well as provide updates regarding their EV partnership with Vision Marine Technologies and imminent product testing. Additionally, customers visiting either the Limestone Boats or Aquasport Boats virtual booths can connect to discuss further interest via email and phone. The show hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, however the full model lineups and all their assets will be available for viewing throughout the entirety of the show dates.