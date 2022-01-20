Dockmate launches softdocking technology

Dockmate, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote control systems for yachts, announced today an absolute revolution in easy and stress-free docking with SoftDocking, its newly-patented technology.



Regardless of the size or type of boat, power or number of engines, one thing that every boater understands is that docking is made more complex by the delay between engaging the throttle and the moment the boat begins to move. Unlike cars, where there is no immediate burst of power when the gas pedal is pushed and the driver can ease into motion, boat engines will fully engage immediately when put into gear. Docking skills are so critical to safe and enjoyable boating that beginner, and even some advanced, boating safety courses have sections entirely dedicated to safe docking techniques.



Dockmate has solved this problem for good with their newly-patented SoftDocking technology. The company’s wireless remote control docking system now has the ability to provide a measured and fully-customizable engine response, eliminating the ‘kick’ that boaters often dread when maneuvering in close quarters.



Once SoftDocking is programmed by a certified Dockmate installer to the preferences of the boat owner, a full push of the keypad button or the joystick will still engage the throttle for standard control, however, a quick tap will initiate a pre-programmed, customizable fraction-of-a-second burst of the propellor. This completely removes the ensuing stress of engaging the throttle into gear. This game-changing functionality is standard on all new Dockmate systems and can be retro-fitted to existing systems for a service fee.



“As a long-time boat owner, I had early frustrations docking, which led us to develop this technology in the first place,” said Dirk Illegems, president, Dockmate. “The Dockmate system is designed to eliminate the stress of docking by allowing you to get to a better vantage point than at the helm and control your boat from the rail with a line in your hand. Now with SoftDocking, we’re eliminating one more hurdle for boaters that will offer the easiest and most intuitive docking solution ever created. Whether you are a boat owner or captain, there is no reason not to install a Dockmate system on your yacht.”



For a video demonstration of SoftDocking, click here.



For more information on the next generation controls or Dockmate, please visit www.dockmate.us.