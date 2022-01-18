Tige Boats releases virtual experience for 2022

Tige and ATX Surf Boats announced that the Virtual Experience they rolled out last year is back for 2022, featuring the addition of two new boats to the Tige fleet. The Virtual Experience takes a traditional boat show or showroom and transforms it into an online platform that assists customers in making boat choices.

"Our goal was for a user to be able to gather an adequate amount of research and be able to make a purchase decision without ever having to leave their home," stated Charlie Pigeon, owner and CEO of Tige Boats, Inc.

The Virtual Experience is a 4K, 3D showroom that allows users to immerse themselves as if they saw it in person. It will enable consumers to conduct a significant amount of research before advancing their purchase decision by providing a unique and in-depth look of every Tige and ATX model side by side, including walkthrough videos from Tige's top product professionals.

Each boat offers four short videos highlighting that model's features, including overviews of the boat's specifications, storage, interior, and helm.