VP Racing Fuels promotes vice president of marketing

VP Racing Fuels, Inc. announced the promotion of Ben Dolan to vice president of marketing.

"The VP team takes pride in having star players in every division and at every level," said Alan Cerwick, VP’s president and CEO. "Since joining the VP team as Director of Marketing in September of 2020, Ben has proven his star power, bringing unique and creative marketing ideas and leadership qualities that are being applied across all business units. Ben is a VP team player who has earned this promotion with his skills and strong work ethic."

Prior to joining VP, Dolan was director of sales and marketing at holding company UGGM, LLC, where he was responsible for the marketing and sales of the company’s five largest divisions, ranging from signage fabrication to diesel mechanics. He has over 20 years of marketing and sales experience across a broad range of industries. Dolan earned his BS in Marketing and MBA with a digital marketing concentration from the University of Dayton.

"My first short sixteen months at VP have been exciting, challenging, and fun," added Dolan. " I am humbled by the timing of this recognition and pledge to continue doing my part to bring the very best products to our end-users, and the strongest sales and marketing tools to our distributor and retailer colleagues."