NATDA partners with Wounded Warrior Project

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) is committed to supporting our nation’s wounded veterans through Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) and its free programs and services. Many wounded veterans face significant challenges when they return to civilian life, and through the generous support of donors and corporate partners, WWP provides support, wherever they are in their journey to recovery.

Until Friday, September 2, 2022, NATDA will be accepting donations for WWP, with a dedicated link on its website. All donators will be entered to win a special prize package, which will be raffled to an attendee on the final day of the 2022 NATDA Trailer Show in Nashville, TN from August 31 – September 2, 2022. Additionally, President Andy Ackerman and Vice President Amy Ackerman will make an initial donation of $10,000, on behalf of NATDA, to celebrate the new collaboration.

“Military veterans have a great and storied history in the trailer industry, whether that be at the dealership or manufacturing level,” said vice president Amy Ackerman. “We’re proud to support Wounded Warrior Project® through this year’s show and give back to a community that we hold very dear to our hearts.”

Through its 2022 NATDA Trailer Show fundraising campaign, NATDA is ensuring professional skills warriors need to transition to the civilian workforce remain available to them free of charge. These skills can be developed through free WWP programs like Warriors to Work, which provides career guidance, resume assistance, networking opportunities, and more to wounded veterans.