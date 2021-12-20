Entries being accepted for the 2022 Miami Innovation Awards

The NMMA sats it’s time to enter your new product for the Miami Innovation Awards presented at the 2022 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®, the industry’s most prestigious honors recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products to market.

The deadline for entry is January 13, 2022. Complete details, including requirements and regulations, can be reviewed on the program webpage.

Innovation Award winners will be announced during the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show’s Industry Breakfast on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The Innovation Awards program is managed by NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI).