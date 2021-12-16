Johnson Outdoors reports record year for 2021

Johnson Outdoors Inc., a global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, announced higher revenue and earnings for the fiscal year ending October 1, 2021.

Continued high demand for products in Fishing, Camping and Watercraft Recreation propelled a 26% increase in sales as operating profit grew 56.6% and net income rose 51% over the prior fiscal year. Fourth quarter net sales rose slightly above the prior year quarter’s unprecedented results.

“Johnson Outdoors had an exceptional year, driven by people’s continued interest in spending time outdoors. Fishing, Camping and Watercraft Recreation saw strong sales during all four quarters, with Diving beginning to recover in the third and fourth fiscal quarters. While ongoing global supply chain disruptions remain challenging, we’re pleased with our results and our employees’ hard work to continue to meet demand and deliver the best outdoor experiences possible,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and chief executive officer. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on our key strategic drivers—understanding our consumers, sustaining innovation leadership, identifying new sources and paths of growth in our markets, and continually optimizing our digital consumer experience—to ensure our portfolio of market-leading brands is well-positioned for success.”

FISCAL 2021 RESULTS

Total Company revenue grew 26% to $751.7 million versus fiscal 2020 revenue of $594.2 million. Key factors in the year-over-year comparison were:

Fishing revenue increased 23% due to continued demand across all product lines

Camping grew 51% due to higher sales in both Jetboil and Eureka

Watercraft Recreation sales rose 59% due to continued high demand across all product categories, including the Sportsman line

Diving sales were up 14%, comparing favorably to the prior fiscal year as markets began to recover from pandemic-related restrictions

Total Company operating profit was $111.3 million in fiscal 2021, which compared favorably to operating profit of $71.1 million in the prior fiscal year. Despite higher raw material and freight costs, gross margins only dipped slightly due to volume efficiencies and favorable product mix. Operating expenses increased $28.9 million versus the prior year due largely to volume-related expenses, but declined as a percentage of sales versus fiscal 2020.

Net income for the fiscal year improved to $83.4 million, or $8.21 per diluted share, a 51 percent improvement versus $55.2 million, or $5.47 per diluted share, in the last fiscal year. The effective tax rate was 26.2 percent compared to the previous fiscal year’s rate of 25.1 percent.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Total Company net sales in the fiscal fourth quarter were $166.3 million, an increase from the prior fiscal year’s strong fourth quarter sales. Operating profit of $13.6 million in the current year fourth quarter declined from $19.5 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Gross margin declined from the prior year quarter due to increased tariffs, inbound air freight costs and higher cost of goods sold. Operating expenses increased slightly due to higher sales volume-related expenses, but remained consistent with the prior year quarter as a percent of net sales. Net earnings for the fourth quarter were $6.9 million compared to $15.5 million in fiscal 2020.

“Heading into fiscal year 2022, we remain focused on managing ongoing global supply chain pressures and related logistics constraints affecting our industry and the marketplace. We’re maintaining higher-than-normal inventory levels to meet demand for our products and we expect near-term margins to be impacted by the pressure on our supply chain,” said David W. Johnson, chief financial officer. “Importantly, our balance sheet and healthy cash position enables us to invest in strategic opportunities to strengthen the business, while consistently paying dividends to shareholders.”