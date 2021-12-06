Suntex Marina Investors acquires Seahaven Marina

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC announced the acquisition of Seahaven Marina located in Dania Beach, Florida.

Mere minutes from Hollywood/Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Seahaven provides easy, drawbridge-free access to the Atlantic Ocean for vessels up to 250 feet. The marina calls itself the region's most discreet and secure yacht harbor, with managed pedestrian access and industry-leading surveillance monitoring.

“Seahaven is a first-class marina with exceptional amenities in the ‘Yachting Capital of the World’,” said Sam Chavers, senior vice president – operations, Suntex Marinas, in a company press release. “We are excited to add this location to our portfolio as it is a perfect complement to our other premier mega yacht destinations on the Eastern Seaboard.”

The facility offers guests concrete floating docks with bulk fuel delivery, in-slip pump out, as well as provisioning and transportation concierge services. Seahaven includes a private club for captains and crew, a fitness center, office space with a conference room and a recreation center. The marina is a Florida Clean Marina certified facility.

“The addition of Seahaven punctuates Suntex’s continued effort to be the owner and operator of the best-in-class assets in every market that we do business,” said Bryan Redmond, CEO of Suntex Marinas. “Seahaven is first-class in every way and we are extremely excited to build upon what Ray Graziotto and his partners have created in Dania Beach. This is our third asset in Broward County and our tenth asset in South Florida, and Suntex plans to announce additional growth in the Florida market in the very near future.”