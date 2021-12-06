Sam Sinclair Jr. joins Excel Boats as Arkansas and Tennessee plant GM

Aluminum boat manufacturer Excel Boats announced Sam Sinclair, Jr. joined the company as the General Manager of both the Arkansas and Tennessee manufacturing facilities.

In his role, Sinclair will focus on increasing efficiencies and continuing the growth of the Arkansas and Tennessee product lines. He will provide strategic direction for the boat division while providing budget oversight and identify areas to implement continuous improvement initiatives.

“It is with great pride that we welcome Sam to our team of boat builders,” said Glenn Foreman, CEO of Excel Boat Company in a press release. “Excel produced over 1325 boats this past year, with the Tennessee plant responsible for production of the larger model bay boats and the Arkansas facility building both small and large fishing and hunting boats. Sam joins Excel with his vast experience in manufacturing. Sam has a sense of community pride and a heartfelt passion for employee development - two traits that align with Excel’s dedication to our great employees and the communities in which we live.”

With thirty-plus years of manufacturing experience, Sinclair comes to Excel from Kohler, where he most recently served as quality and continuous improvement manager. Before Kohler, Sinclair was the product quality manager for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

"I'm honored to be joining such a well-respected company in the boating industry," said Sinclair. "Excel is committed to quality and is well-positioned for continued growth in the market. I look forward to working alongside the teams in Arkansas and Tennessee."