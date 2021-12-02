Southern Marinas acquires Tims Ford Marina

Southern Marinas Holdings II, LLC, a partnership between a Denver-based private investment firm and Southern Marinas, LLC, announced that it has acquired Tims Ford Marina and Resort in Winchester, Tenn.

Situated on a hilltop point overlooking Tims Ford Lake, Tims Ford Marina and Resort features a full-service marina and resort comprised of covered wet slips, RV sites with full utility hook-up, lakeside cabin rentals, fuel dock, ship’s store, an extensive boat rental fleet, Freedom Boat Club, and is home to the year-round restaurant, Hard Dock Café. The marina and resort are located adjacent to Tims Ford State Park where visitors can enjoy swimming, hiking, camping, golfing and fishing.

Southern Marinas’ roots trace back to Tennessee where more than 20 years ago the company acquired its first marina. “To have an opportunity to return to the state where our company began is truly exciting,” said Gary Rosmarin, principal with Southern Marinas. “Tims Ford Marina and Resort is a beautiful facility, and we are looking forward to further enhancing the amenities, services and overall experience for our members and guests.”

This purchase marks Southern Marinas seventh acquisition in 2021. By year end, the portfolio will include 11 marina and resort properties.