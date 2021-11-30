Land ‘N’ Sea reports record sales at annual trade shows

Land ‘N’ Sea returned to an in-person event at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center in Connecticut while retaining a digital experience for their other shows, and just reported an additional 30% increase in sales over last year’s record show season, according to a company press release. Additionally, in-person attendance increased almost 20% compared with the last physical show in Connecticut in 2019. LNS also hosted two additional shows virtually this year, both with extremely successful sales.

In 2020, Land ‘N’ Sea, a division of Mercury Marine and Brunswick Corporation, introduced its “Buy with Confidence” virtual program during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting its shows including the annual Kellogg/Land ‘N’ Sea show virtually and reporting a 40% increase in sales compared with their in-person shows in 2019.

The success of both the 2020 and 2021 events indicates excitement and a strong appreciation among attendees for hybrid show formats as a potential long-term solution for the Land ‘N’ Sea distribution shows.

“We have worked together with our customers to navigate supply chain and COVID headwinds and it has paid off as our dealers continue to stock up on product ahead of what looks to be a very strong 2022 for the marine industry," said Mike Conners, President, Land ‘N’ Sea. "Going forward, we will focus on both physical and virtual shows to maximize the opportunity to engage with our customers who prefer in-person shows and those who prefer to engage with us virtually.”