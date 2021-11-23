NMMA announces dates for in-person American Boating Congress

The NMMA has announced that the American Boating Congress will be held in-person for 2022

The American Boating Congress (ABC) will be held in-person from May 11-13, 2022 in Washington, D.C., bringing together all segments of the recreational boating industry to share our collective voice on Capitol Hill.

ABC 2022 participants will hear from members of Congress, Administration officials, key committee and Hill staffers, as well as industry representatives on what’s happening within the recreation boating and fishing industry on Capitol Hill.

Last year’s ABC brought together over 400 attendees from across the U.S. in a virtual setting, and welcomed a host of speakers who discussed pressing policy matters for the industry, including trade and tariffs, infrastructure and supply chain disruptions.

Save the date for next year’s ABC 2022, May 11-13, 2022 and check back for updates and registration details here.