NMEA posts 2022 training course schedule

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has announced the lineup and dates of the marine electronics installer training classes for 2022.

Offered are the Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI), Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI), Basic NMEA 2000® Network Installer and Advanced NMEA 2000® Network Installer courses. Basic classes are taught in person and virtually, while advanced classes are only taught in person.



“For 2022, we have a great lineup of both in-person and virtual training events,” said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA President & Executive Director. “Our basic installer classes offer the convenience of either virtual or in-person training events, while our advanced installer trainings are intentionally in-person only events so students can get the best possible learning experience.”



NMEA 2022 Training Schedule:

2022 VIRTUAL TRAINING EVENTS (BASIC CLASSES ONLY):

January

Start time: 7AM EST (UTC -5)

Trainer: Mike Spyros

Jan. 26 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

Jan. 27 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

March

Start time: 11AM EST (UTC -5)

Trainer: John Barry

March 16 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

March 17 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

May

Start time: 7AM EDT (UTC -4)

Trainer: Mike Spyros

May 11 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

May 12 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

July

Start time: 3PM EDT (UTC -4)

Trainer: Kevin Boughton

July 20 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

July 21 –Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

AugustStart time: 7AM EDT (UTC -4)

Trainer: Mike Spyros

Aug. 17 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

Aug. 18 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

September

Start time: 11AM EDT (UTC-4)

Trainer: Johnny Lindstrom

Sept. 14 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

Sept. 15 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

November

Start time: 11AM EST (UTC - 5)

Trainer: Johnny Lindstrom

Nov. 30 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

Dec. 1 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

2022 IN-PERSON TRAINING EVENTS:

February

KVH Headquarters, Middletown, RI

Start time: 8AM EST

Trainer: Kevin Boughton

Feb. 8 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

Feb. 9 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

Feb. 10 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer

Feb. 11 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Network Installer

March

Sidney Pier Hotel, Sidney, BC Canada

Start time: 8AM PST

Trainer: John Barry

March 29 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

March 30 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

March 31 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer

April 1 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Network Installer

April

Seattle Airport Marriott, Seattle, WA

Start time: 8AM PDT

Trainer: Johnny Lindstrom

April 19 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

April 20 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

April 21 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer

April 22 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Network Installer

June

Marriott North Hotel, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Start time: 8AM EDT

Trainer: Mike Spyros

June 14 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

June 15 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

June 16 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer

June 17 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Network Installer

September

IBEX Show, Tampa, FL

Start time: 8AM EDT

Trainer: John Barry

Sept. 26 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

October

NMEA Conference, Sheraton Anaheim Park Hotel, Anaheim, CA

Start time: 8AM PDT

Trainers: NMEA Trainers

Oct. 4 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

Oct. 5 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

Oct. 6 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer

Oct. 7 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Network Installer

December

ABYC Headquarters, Annapolis, MD

Start time: 8AM EST

Trainer: Brandon Christopher

Dec. 13 – Basic Marine Electronics Installer

Dec. 14 – Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer

Dec. 15 – Advanced Marine Electronics Installer

Dec. 16 – Advanced NMEA 2000 Network Installer

For training prices and to register for classes, visit nmea.org and click on the “Training” link. Prerequisites apply for advanced classes—see nmea.org for details. For more information, contact NMEA at 410-975-9425 or email info@nmea.org.