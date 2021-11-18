NATDA names new executive director, director of operations

After posting record-breaking numbers both in terms of overall association membership and attendance for the NATDA Trailer Show, the North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) has announced that Andria Gibbon, CEM has been promoted to Executive Director.

Under Gibbon’s leadership in 2021, dealer attendance for the annual NATDA Trailer Show saw a 2% increase over its previous 2017 record. From exhibitors and attendees alike, this year’s edition of the show, returning after a 2-year hiatus, was deemed a large success. In fact, Gibbon was nominated for a TSNN Award for the show’s glowing praise, an accolade that will be officially determined in December.

“After 2020’s pandemic, it was paramount that our association do everything right in 2021,” said NATDA President Andy Ackerman. “Andria proved very quickly that she is the right person to take both our show and association to new heights moving forward.”

Meanwhile, overall membership of the association saw an increase across the board thanks in large part to Gibbon’s membership programs. In total, NATDA’s dealer membership has grown 19%, its manufacturer membership 15%, and other industry-related companies 20%.

NATDA Vice President Amy Ackerman said, “Andria’s history of association work proved successful right away, as she developed solid plans and efforts to make our association a key cog in trailer dealers’ eyes. We couldn’t be more excited to see her efforts continue.”

The teamwork and effort that the North American Trailer Dealers Association’s (NATDA) current Director of Marketing, Corey Langley, presented at the 2021 NATDA Trailer Show has led to a change in position for him. Langley will move his talents from marketing to event operations as the association’s new Director of Operations, stepping into the vacated role after Andria Gibbon, CEM was promoted to Executive Director.

“I’m excited for Corey to move into the Director of Operations role,” said Executive Director Andria Gibbon, CEM. “Throughout the planning of the 2021 event, it was evident that Corey’s passion for logistics and operations, combined with his years of experience at NATDA, would make him an ideal fit for this position. I look forward to seeing Corey take on this crucial role in event and sponsorship management that will lead to another successful show in Nashville.”

In his new role, Langley will work with Gibbon on the execution of the association’s annual event, the NATDA Trailer Show, serve as a liaison for its exhibitors and work as the point-of-contact for NATDA sponsors. Langley will continue to serve as the head of the association’s marketing during a transitional period.

“I’m thankful for the strong belief and faith in my abilities that NATDA’s President, Andy Ackerman, and Vice President, Amy Ackerman, have had in me,” Langley said. “I look forward to working alongside Executive Director Andria Gibbon, CEM and tackling new opportunities with the association.”