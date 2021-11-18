Mastervolt, Whale to join Advanced Systems Group EMEA portfolio

Brunswick Corporation’s Advanced Systems Group announced that both Mastervolt and Whale will become part of the Advanced Systems Group EMEA (ASG EMEA) portfolio, joining the largest and most complete parts and accessories businesses in the global marine and mobile industries. With this announcement, ASG EMEA now brings together 13 brands in power management, digital control and monitoring, electrical components, networked devices and water systems, to operate as a single organization in EMEA – ensuring unparalleled customer service for ASG’s global channel partners.

“The ASG brands are firmly established in both the marine and mobile industry and the depth and scope of ASG’s resources ensures that a strong platform exists as we continue our ongoing innovation journey,” said Ton de Winter, President of Advanced Systems Group (ASG) EMEA. “Both Mastervolt and Whale have a reputation for quality and innovation and while our customers will benefit from the enhanced capabilities that ASG EMEA provides, both brands will retain their individual identities, and continue the product development journey that has made them leaders in the marketplace for many years.”

The ASG EMEA brand portfolio comprises of Ancor, Attwood, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, Garelick, Lenco, Marinco, Motorguide, Mastervolt, ProMariner, RELiON and Whale.

“This announcement reflects the evolving business expansion and bold future mission as part of the Advanced Systems Group EMEA,” said de Winter. “We believe in the power of collaboration and bringing together these great brands under our Advanced Systems Group portfolio will provide limitless options for both our marine and mobile applications as well as our customers and employees. I am excited for the new opportunities that will be available to ASG EMEA customers in the future.”