TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas acquires two historic marinas in Boston

TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas announced the acquisition of two historic marinas located on Boston’s spectacular South Shore. The Mill Warf Marina and the Scituate Harbor Marina, both located in Scituate Harbor, MA, add nearly 200 slips to the firm’s expanding marina management portfolio.

“Mill Warf Marina and Scituate Harbor Marina are tremendous additions to our growing marina portfolio and are prime examples of the types of marinas we seek to acquire”, said Robert Leven, Chief Investment Officer of TPG Hotels, Resorts and Marinas. “Both marinas are perfect fits as we accelerate the growth of our recently launched Marina platform. We have several more acquisitions in the pipeline and intend to have a significant concentration of East Coast Marina properties by the end of 2021.”



Scituate Harbor is an iconic New England seaside village with a broad range of shops, restaurants, waterfront activities, entertainment venues, art galleries, personal and professional services, and civic amenities. Scituate Harbor was voted as the 2015 Best Town Center on the South Shore by Boston Magazine.



Scituate Harbor Marina includes 85 slips and is recognized locally for its bright red floating boat house and fuel dock. The marina includes floating docks and a 125-foot fixed pier. The marina caters to local residents and sport fishing boaters on a seasonal basis, and offers a host of amenities including free parking, showers in the dock building, rest room facilities, fuel dock, power and gated security. Scituate Harbor Marina is located on Jericho Road, less than a third of a mile from downtown Scituate and is within walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, and other services.



Mill Warf Marina includes 95 slips and was fully rebuilt between 2009 – 2013 including all new composite decking throughout, new fiberglass composite piles, a purpose-built 2-story marina building with a second-story office, guest showers and rest rooms, and a custom single-story floating fuel dock and boat house. Mill Warf Marina is Located on Front Street in the heart of downtown Scituate providing boaters with direct access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and other services.