Keith Yunger named President, Sea Ray Boats

Sea Ray logo

Brunswick Corporation has named Keith Yunger as president of its Sea Ray boat brand, effective immediately. Yunger has been with Brunswick Corporation for 16 years in several leadership roles, including president of the Bayliner brand, and most recently, president of the Venture Group, which includes Brunswick’s Bayliner, Heyday, Quicksilver and Uttern brands. Steve Langlais, who has served as Sea Ray president since 2019 is currently taking an extended medical leave of absence.

“Steve has been a significant contributor to Brunswick, and we look forward to his recovery and return in a new capacity in the future,” said Aine Denari, President, Brunswick Boat Group. “Keith is very well respected in the marine industry and we are confident in his ability to lead one of the most iconic brands in recreational boating. His expertise and knowledge of Sea Ray will allow us to maintain the brand’s strong heritage and leadership position in the global boating marketplace.”

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead Sea Ray and continue the transformation of the brand,” said Yunger. “Sea Ray has a rich history of innovation, technology, and design, and together with our talented leadership team, we will continue to execute on our strategic growth strategy.”

Yunger will retain his responsibilities for Venture Group until a replacement has been named.