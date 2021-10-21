Groupe Beneteau acquires Starfisher shipyard

Groupe Beneteau recently announced the acquisition of STARFISHER, which has become GB PORTUGAL, thereby strengthening its production capacity for 25 to 35-foot powerboats by establishing itself in Portugal.

"The Beneteau Group has great ambitions for development in all the markets it addresses and, in particular, the dayboating* market, which is particularly dynamic. This acquisition will enable us to strengthen our production capacity for small motorboats and to establish ourselves in Portugal, adding up to the three other plants dedicated to these markets and located in Poland and the United States," saids Jérôme de Metz, chairman and CEO of Groupe Beneteau.

Located in Campos, in northern Portugal, a few kilometers from the Spanish border, this production site covers more than 538,000 square feet, including 161,000 square feet of factory and warehouse space.

It employs 200 people and, after having produced boats under the Starfisher brand, has been operating for several years as a subcontractor for other brands, including some from Groupe Beneteau since the beginning of 2021.