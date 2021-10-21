Galati Yachts expands operations to the west coast

Galati Yacht Sales (GYS), one of the largest privately-held yacht dealerships in the world, will be assuming the Viking Yachts and Valhalla Brands from Stan Miller Yachts, the current authorized Viking Yachts and Valhalla dealer on the west coast.

This acquisition expands Galati Yacht Sales' current operations to 15 locations serving the entire Gulf of Mexico (FL, AL, TX), Mexico, and Costa Rica to the Western US, including California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii. With the acquisition, GYS brings their award-winning, customer-centric, Viking Yachts, Valhalla Boatworks, and worldwide brokerage programs to the west coast.

Stan Miller Yachts was established in Southern California in 1955 and has been an integral part of the Southern California boating fabric ever since. John and Brad Buettner, along with their seasoned team of professionals, have represented the finest brands the industry has to offer. “We are extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to represent Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks over the last decade,” says Stan Miller Yachts CEO Brad Buettner. “We have worked closely with the Galati family over the years and have developed a relationship and a friendship that we will carry on into the future.”

The Galati family understands the Southern California market and respects the reputation and dedication that Stan Miller Yachts has established over the last several decades. “Together, with the expertise and technology that Galati Yachts brings to the table, we will collectively create value and customer experience that is unparalleled in today’s market,” says Stan Miller Yachts President John Buettner.

“I want to thank John and Brad Buettner, principals of Stan Miller Yachts, for laying the groundwork for the Viking and Valhalla brands in the San Diego, Los Angeles, and Seattle markets,” says Pat Healey, president and CEO of the Viking Yacht Company. “We have been proud to partner with them over the past 10 years.”

“We are extremely excited about this opportunity,” states Carmine Galati of Galati Yacht Sales. “This new endeavor allows us to focus on customers who enjoy sportfishing and cruising, delivering the dream of providing the best sportfish, motor yachts, center consoles, and service available on the water today — allowing them to enjoy the experience on a whole other level. As a family-owned and operated business with 27 family members spanning three generations, combined with a very experienced team, we are confident in our ability to serve these new markets with laser focus.”

Advertisement

“Over the years, we have worked with Galati Yacht Sales to develop an unparalleled ability to provide our customers with the pinnacle of product and support,” explains Healey. “We not only work together, but we fish tournaments together, which provides Carmine and I the opportunity to share our views on continually improving our marketing reach, distribution, and most of all, perfecting our boats and services.”

The Viking-Galati relationship goes back 30 years when GYS began servicing Viking Yachts on Florida's Gulf Coast. After years of servicing Viking Yachts, GYS became the Viking dealer in the area. Collectively, between the two companies, there are 100 years of unwavering dedication and commitment to delivering the best experience on the water possible. The Viking Yacht Company was founded in 1964 and GYS in 1970, but the synergies don’t stop there. Both companies are family-owned and operated, span three generations, and Viking’s mantra to build a better boat every day parallels perfectly with Galati’s goal of consistently exceeding their customer expectations.

Carmine Galati and Pat Healey, along with their respective teams, want to thank Brad and John Buettner and the entire team at Stan Miller Yacht Sales for making this transition possible, for expanding Galati operations to serve the entire West Coast of the USA.

With all companies privately held, the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.