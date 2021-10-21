Correct Craft commits to solar pledge

Correct Craft was recently recognized as an OUC/City of Orlando 2030 Solar Pledge Founding Partner along with leadership from Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) and the cities of Orlando and Saint Cloud, Florida. The Solar Pledge is a commitment from influential businesses to lead the path to a renewable energy future.

Each year Correct Craft will commit to powering its North Production Facility with more solar energy until it reaches 100% in 2030. This newly acquired facility in Orlando will house the Correct Craft corporate office, Nautique Boat Company, and Watershed Innovation

This solar initiative is a part of a bigger plan for Correct Craft to become Carbon Neutral in 2025 by investing its resources in long-term solutions to lower carbon emissions. Correct Craft’s strategy is to focus on energy, travel, and shipping. Correct Craft is investing the amounts it would pay today for mitigation credits by eliminating as many emissions as possible, to reduce the credits needed to offset by 2025.

Bill Yeargin President and CEO of Correct Craft stated, “It is an honor for Correct Craft to lead Central Florida businesses toward solar power. Our team is determined to reduce emissions, and this is one of the many ways we plan to do so. We hope to encourage other businesses to join us on the journey of making a cleaner, safer environment.”

To learn more visit https://ouc.com/business/solar-pledge.