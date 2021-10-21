Boating Industry heads to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show releases new COVID safety video

The Boating Industry team is packing their bags and heading south to attend - and cover - the world's largest in-water boat show; the 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), which will be making waves October 27th–31st at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center.

Editor-in-Chief David Gee, managing editor Adam Quandt and sales manager Leslie Palmer will all be walking the docks, attending press conferences, climbing on boats, seeing what's new, and what's not, and of course talking up our upcoming ELEVATE Summit Conference November 8-10 in Atlanta.

"I took a year off from college and lived on a boat not far from where the show takes place, so Fort Lauderdale always brings back lots of warm memories - literally and figuratively," commented Gee. "This show combines boats, large and small, people from the international boating community, water and lots of sun, all things I enjoy! We typically walk five to six miles each day of the show and we all just love it. It's truly one of the highlights of our year."

Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets, FLIBS offers the largest in-water presence of boats and marine exhibits. The five-day outdoor event showcases more world and U.S. debuts than any other boat show in the country.

“We are excited to welcome back the global community of visitors and exhibitors to the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets, who produces the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. “In 2020, Informa was able to host an incredibly successful event that exceeded industry expectations despite the pandemic, and we anticipate that the 2021 boat show will raise the bar even higher for boating exhibitions.”

“The marine industry has been fortunate to experience unprecedented success over the last year. South Florida is honored to host for the 62nd time the premier yachting exhibition that is the world’s largest in-water boat show. Area manufacturers, brokers, and marine service professionals whose businesses impact the local economy all year will be joined by their global counter parts showcasing the best products and services the industry has to offer,” said Phil Purcell, CEO/President of the MIASF, and a member of the Boating Industry Leadership Council.

FLIBS is a major economic driver for the marine industry, the city of Fort Lauderdale, and the state of Florida with a total statewide economic impact of $1.3 billion as a result of the 2019 show and over $714 million in products sold over the five-day event.

With over 80% of the show taking place in open-air outdoor spaces, FLIBS will offer a safe, open-air experience for exhibitors, visitors, and the local community to enjoy.