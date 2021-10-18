Marine Marketers of America accepting entries for 2021 Neptune Awards

Marine Marketers of America (MMA), the exclusive association for those engaged in marine industry marketing activities, has announced a formal call for entries for the 2021 Neptune Awards. The award program, now in its 14th year, honors creative concepts, campaigns, and initiatives from across all sectors of the marine industry ecosystem.

The contest is open to any company, agency or organization involved in producing marketing communications content for external audiences. Entries must have been created and executed during the 2021 calendar year to qualify. The call for entries will remain open from October 15 – December 6. Winners will be announced in February 2022.

This year, the program is seeking submissions for 23 different categories, covering a full range of marketing content and collateral. A new category of Customer Retention has entered the mix for 2021 and will honor a marketing effort designed to convert new, first time buyers and boaters into life-long enthusiasts. The top entry among all Neptune categories will be honored with the coveted King Neptune Award.

“Competition continues to intensify each year of the program, both from the quantity of entries and, more significantly, the caliber of content submitted,” said Kristen Frohnhoefer, vice president of MMA and former Neptune Awards chair. This year’s program chair, Victor Gonzalez, added, “Earning a Neptune Award has become a badge of creative honor in the marine industry and we’re seeing more of our peers vying for an opportunity to earn this recognition for their own marketing efforts.”

Important Information for Entrants

All submissions will be completed via the online Neptune Awards portal, available here: https://neptune.awardsplatform.com

All categories have specific submission guidelines that can be found in the Neptune Awards portal. Entrants are encouraged to review the descriptions closely.

The best entries are those with a clear narrative. Tell a story when possible and highlight specific details and outcomes. The judges can only evaluate based on information provided in the submission, so it is important the entry is comprehensive.

Entries must have been created and executed between January - December 2021.

The deadline for entries is December 6, 2021.

A list of 2020 Neptune Award winners can be viewed here for inspiration.

2021 Award Categories

Advertisement

Advertorial/Content Marketing, App, B2B Marketing, Customer Retention, Diversity Initiatives, Email Marketing, Event Marketing/Grassroots, Integrated Marketing Campaign, Marketing Innovation, National Magazine Ad Series, National Magazine Ad Spread, National Magazine Single Ad, Newsletters – Print and Digital, Online Advertising, Product Literature, Public Relations, Regional/Local Marketing, Sales Promotion, Social Media, Video – Series, Video – Single Long Video, Video – Single Short Video, Websites – Corporate & Special Landing Pages