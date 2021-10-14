Southern Marinas acquires Millstone Resort and Marina

Southern Marinas Holdings II, LLC, a partnership between a Denver-based private investment firm and Southern Marinas, LLC, recently announced the purchase of Millstone Resort and Marina located on Lake of the Ozarks in Gravois Mills, Missouri.

Situated in the heart of Missouri, Lake of the Ozarks is one of the state’s premier vacation destinations. Millstone Marina is the largest and most tenured marina on the Lake and is the only RV resort with direct waterfront sites. The full-service marina and RV resort is comprised of covered wet slips, RV sites with full utility hook-up, an extensive boat rental fleet, ship’s store, fuel dock, boat service center, multiple swimming pools overlooking the lake, picnic areas, dog parks and two onsite restaurants. The Resort is perfectly positioned on the tranquil side of the Lake and features magnificent cliff-side views along the main channel of Lake of the Ozarks.

“Millstone Resort and Marina is the perfect addition to Southern Marina’s rapidly growing portfolio of best-in-class waterfront recreational destinations,” said Andrew Gendron, principal and chief investment officer with Southern Marinas. “The former owner, Jeff Howell, transformed the aging property into one of the finest marinas and RV resorts in the country, and we look forward to building upon his hard work and further enhancing the customer experience in the years ahead.”

This purchase marks Southern Marinas fifth acquisition in 2021. The company said it has plans to close on several other marinas before year end as it continues to build a geographically diverse portfolio strategically located across the United States.