ELEVATE agenda gets exciting new addition

The Boating Industry ELEVATE team is excited to announce that Info-Link founder and managing director Jack Ellis is just the latest addition to an already power packed line-up comprised of some of the biggest names in the recreational boating industry. The ELEVATE Summit conference is November 8-10 at the downtown Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.

Ellis, a lifelong boater, started Miami-based Info-Link Technologies three decades ago to track marine industry sales trends and boat registrations. He enjoys examining the industry’s challenges from various perspectives, and for his ELEVATE breakout session will be looking at recent market trends and the impacts they’re apt to have on future recreational boating participation and purchases. You don't want to miss it. For the full agenda go here.

Kicking off the conference on Monday, November 8 at 4pm, is the popular Mover & Shaker of the Year Fireside Chat featuring a lively conversation between Boating Industry editor-in-chief David Gee and the 2021 winner, Paul Singer, President of Centurion and Supreme. They will touch on both personal and professional topics as well as take questions from the audience. A welcome reception will follow.

Tuesday morning’s opening keynote brings back returning national economist Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D. who will tackle everything from GDP growth to interest rates, unemployment, inflation, currency movements and the collective impact these macroeconomic conditions will have on the recreational boating industry.

Also on tap Tuesday is a top panel of leaders addressing the state of the recreational boating industry including Correct Craft CEO Bill Yeargin; Yamaha Marine Group President Ben Speciale; Morningstar Marinas Vice President, Operations, Bill Young; and Regal Nautique of Orlando GM/Owner and Watersports Central CEO Jeff Husby.

An equally distinguished panel of top women executives will address strategies for mentoring success, moderated by Correct Craft Chief of Staff Angela Pilkington along with Chaparral Boats, Robalo Boats and Vortex Boats Senior Vice President Ann Baldree; NMMA Senior VP and Chief Brand Officer Ellen Bradley; MRAA Foundation Executive Director Natalie Briggs Carlson; Emerald Coast Marine VP Keri Doscher; and Volvo Penta President Helene Mellquest.

Advertisement

The NMMA will present a legislative update, and Brunswick’s President of Business Acceleration and Chief Human Resources Officer Brenna Preisser will speak about “The Customer of Tomorrow,” a topic Brunswick spends a lot of time thinking about.

A general reception will wrap festivities, along with a separate recognition and networking mixer for Boating Industry’s“ Women Making Waves” recipients, co-hosted by EPG Media & Specialty Information CEO Marion Minor and Kenton Smith Marketing President Wanda Kenton Smith. Both receptions are open to all ELEVATE attendees.

Wednesday’s opening keynote features corporate energizer and national trainer Dustin James of Moments Leadership who will present a high energy, interactive session entitled, “Create Everyday Excellence.”

Boating Industry editor-in-chief David Gee and managing editor Adam Quandt take the stage to share the latest Market Data Book research findings including marine statistics, sales trends, wage/rates, benchmarking data, boating expenditures and more. An analysis and update of the Boating industry Consumer Panel Surveys will also be unveiled by the EPG Media data analytics team.

Additional sessions include the Top 100 Dealer panel featuring a live Q &A and best practices shared by top retail performers, with participants to be announced. The event concludes with an invitation-only Top 100 reception and Gala Awards Recognition revealing the Top 100 Dealers in North America.

“We look forward to being together again in person and welcoming leaders and emerging leaders from throughout the industry to connect, collaborate, cultivate and celebrate with us at this year’s ELEVATE SUMMIT,” said Gee.

Register for the 2021 ELEVATE SUMMIT today at www.BoatingIndustryElevate.com.

2021 ELEVATE SUMMIT sponsors include Dealer Profit Services, Kicker Marine Audio, Ilmor, United States Warranty Corp., AppOne, SeaDek Marine Products, Volvo Penta, Motility Software Solutions, Correct Craft, ARI, Dealer Spike, Badass Leaders, Chapparal Boats, NPA, Sheffield Financial, Trader Interactive, Safeguard Products International, Brunswick Corporation, Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, Yamaha Watercraft Group and Midwest Recreational Clearinghouse, and Cranky Ape.

2021 ELEVATE SUMMIT Women Making Waves Sponsors include Correct Craft, Brunswick, Chaparral, Robalo, and the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the 2021 ELEVATE SUMMIT. Those interested in sponsorships should contact Boating Industry national sales manager Leslie Palmer at LPalmer@epgmediallc.com.