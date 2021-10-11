Joe Hunter promoted to Vice President of Engineering at Grady-White Boats

Grady-White Boats has announced the promotion of Joe Hunter to Vice President of Engineering. Hunter joined the Grady-White Engineering team in 1988, after college graduation. He was promoted in 2004 to his most recent leadership position as the Engineering Manager and has been directing the Engineering Department since the retirement of Vice President of Engineering, David Neese, in December of 2019.



In announcing the promotion, President Kris Carroll stated, “Joe has played a significant role in Grady-White's award-winning product design over the past 33 years. His extensive experience, personal passion and strong leadership will continue to strengthen our product development endeavors for years to come.”



Hunter shared, “I am humbled and honored, and most of all, excited to have the opportunity to provide strategies and leadership for our passionate engineering team. I look forward to serving our exceptional, award-winning company and our customers by continuing to contribute to our long-standing tradition of innovative and superbly-engineered boats.”



Founded in 1959, and privately held by Eddie Smith since 1968, Grady-White Boats builds 25 models of premium offshore outboard fishing boats from 18 feet to 45 feet. Grady-White Boats has been recognized for top-ranking excellence in customer satisfaction in every third-party study ever done in the marine industry including the 19th consecutive National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) CSI Award for excellence in customer satisfaction awarded in 2021.