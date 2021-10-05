Excitement continues to build for Boating Industry ELEVATE 2021 in Atlanta

Economist Elliot Eisenberg named opening keynote at ELEVATE SUMMIT conference

Now that we are growing more accustomed to getting out and gathering as an industry again, top boating industry visionaries and emerging leaders are gearing up for the 2021 ELEVATE SUMMIT, November 8-10 in downtown Atlanta at the Hyatt Regency. The conference features a mix of highly targeted, executive level presentations and panels, coupled with intimate networking mixers.

“First and foremost, the ELEVATE SUMMIT is for everyone in the recreational boating industry including dealers, manufacturers, service and aftermarket providers, F&I professionals, trade association members and marina and boatyard owners and operators,” said Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief and Content Director David Gee. “This event is geared toward leaders and brings a strategic, not tactical focus to content, offering expert speakers and sessions that will provide attendees with solid takeaways to improve their businesses today, tomorrow and into the future.”

Kicking off the conference Monday at 4pm is the popular Mover & Shaker Fireside Chat featuring a lively conversation between Gee and the 2021 winner Paul Singer, President of Centurion and Supreme. They will address the most relevant topics facing the industry, as well as take questions from the audience. A conference welcome reception will follow.

Tuesday morning’s opening keynote brings back returning national economist and guru Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D. who will tackle everything from GDP growth to interest rates, unemployment, inflation, currency movements and the collective impact these macroeconomic conditions will have on the recreational marine industry.

Also on tap Tuesday is a top panel of leaders addressing the state of the recreational boating industry including Correct Craft CEO Bill Yeargin; Yamaha Marine Group President Ben Speciale; Morningstar Marinas' Bill Young.

An equally distinguished panel of top women executives will address strategies for mentoring success, moderated by Correct Craft Chief of Staff Angela Pilkington along with Chaparral Boats, Robalo Boats and Vortex Boats Senior Vice President Ann Baldree; NMMA Senior VP and Chief Brand Officer Ellen Bradley; MRAA Foundation Executive Director Natalie Briggs Carlson; Emerald Coast Marine VP Keri Doscher; and Volvo Penta President Helene Mellquest.

Also on tap Tuesday is an NMMA legislative update along with a breakout session featuring Brunswick President of Business Acceleration Brenna Preisser addressing, “The Customer of Tomorrow.”

A general reception will wrap festivities, along with a separate recognition and networking mixer for Boating Industry’s “Women Making Waves” recipients, co-hosted by EPG Media & Specialty Information CEO Marion Minor and Kenton Smith Marketing President Wanda Kenton Smith. Both receptions are open to all ELEVATE attendees.

Wednesday’s opening keynote features corporate energizer and national trainer Dustin James of Moments Leadership who will present a high energy, interactive session entitled, “Create Everyday Excellence.”

Boating Industry editors David Gee and Adam Quandt take the stage to share the latest Market Data Book research findings including marine statistics, sales trends, wage/rates, benchmarking data, boating expenditures and more. An analysis and update of the Boating industry consumer panel surveys will also be unveiled by the EPG Media data analytics team.

Additional sessions include the Top 100 Dealer panel featuring a live Q &A and best practices shared by top retail performers, with participants to be announced. The event concludes with an invitation-only Top 100 reception and Gala Awards Recognition revealing the Top 100 Dealers in North America.

“We look forward to reconnecting and welcoming leaders and emerging leaders from throughout the industry to connect, collaborate, cultivate and celebrate with us at this year’s ELEVATE SUMMIT,” said Gee.

For more information on the 2020 Boating Industry’s ELEVATE SUMMIT, visit www.boatingindustryelevate.com