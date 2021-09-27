Cobalt connects with dealers to celebrate a successful year and introduce the new R4 Series

Cobalt Boats resumed its series of popular dealer network annual celebrations this year with a three-day event at the Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay, TX. In addition to recognizing dealer accomplishments, the meeting also provided a showcase for attendees to test-drive boats and preview all three variants of Cobalt’s new 2022 R4 Series – Stern Drive, Surf and Outboard – at the property’s Yacht Club Day Docks.

Highlights of the dealer schedule included the general business meeting with this year’s theme, “Experience Extraordinary”, featuring state-of-the-industry and state-of-Cobalt reviews, a sales update, and a product development report. The meeting’s grand finale was a cocktail reception and awards banquet honoring these Cobalt dealers with the highest combined Net Promoter Score (NPS) and sales volume:

CSI Regional Awards (for outstanding customer service)-

Western Region: Great Lakes Marine, Littleton, CO; Central Region: Rinker’s Boat World, Inc, Montgomery, TX; Northeast Region: Action Water Sports, Hudsonville, MI; Southeast Region: Rambo Marine, Hazel Green, AL; International: Zenith Marine, Cairo, Egypt; and Worldwide: Rambo Marine, Hazel Green, AL.

In addition, special awards were presented to Clark Boone, Cobalt’s Central Region Sales Manager, who is retiring after 33 years with Cobalt, and Julie LaBarr, who was recognized for her 46 years of Cobalt service.

The 2022 new-product preview featured the innovative R4 series, a day boat available in three variants to suit a range of different boating needs: The R4 Sterndrive, which represents Cobalt’s most popular interior and drive-train configuration; the R4 Surf, ideal for water sports enthusiasts; and the R4 OB, a versatile and maintenance-friendly choice powered by an outboard motor. All models in the new R4 series feature a 24’ 3” LOA and an 8’ 6” beam, with a dry weight of 5,530 lb.