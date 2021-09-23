Norwalk Boat Show opens today

The NMMA is excited to return to its boat show lineup, kicking off with the Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show, opening today at Norwalk Cove Marina.

New and notable this year, in an effort to attract a wider array of attendees and engage the thousands of new boaters who entered the market during the pandemic, there are a wide array of on-water activations and educational opportunities for all boating skill levels. Highlights include the new Goose Hummock Saltwater Fishing Series, On-Water Training presented by the Annapolis School of Seamanship, Try It Cove, free boat rides, Conservation Village, and daily boating seminars.

Additionally, the boat show is launching the “Norwalk Says No to Plastic” Clean Water Campaign Contest. Norwalk School District elementary and middle schools are competing to create a project that shows how reducing plastic will help protect our water resources and educate others to make a positive impact on the environment. The winning school team will be awarded a $500 grant to fund their continued environmental efforts.

And earlier this week, as part of its conservation efforts, the boat show partnered with the Clean Earth Project on a beach cleanup. More than 40 volunteers were present, and the cleanup resulted in more than 120 pounds of trash being collected. Check out news coverage from the cleanup here.

For more information and to exhibit in 2022, visit BoatShowNorwalk.com or contact Jon Pritko, jpritko@nmma.org.