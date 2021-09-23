ABYC opens registration for 2022 Standards Week

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), the nonprofit organization that develops safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of boats, has opened registration for Standards Week, January 10-14, 2022, at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston, SC.

Throughout the week, various Project Technical Committees will meet to discuss and potentially update standards under review. Other events during the week include ABYC’s annual meeting and cocktail reception, to be held January 10 from 5:30-8:30 pm, the full-day Marine Law Symposium, to be held January 11, and an ABYC Standards Certification Course, to be held on January 12.

“We gain valuable perspective from participating in the PTCs,” said Pete Chisholm, Mercury Marine Product Safety Engineer and ABYC’s Technical Board Chair. “Mercury Marine’s dedication to supporting the development and review of standards allows us to stay at the forefront of product compliance and boating safety.”

Standards Week, a critical step in developing ABYC safety standards, includes participation from a diverse group of marine industry professionals, each with a different perspective and area of expertise. Attendees at Standards Week learn which standards are being revised or newly considered for development and how these standards may affect the future of boating. All are welcome to share their voice in standards development.

“The industry needs to be part of these discussions as elements are added to the standards and as we develop new standards,” added Brian Goodwin, Technical Director for ABYC. “The collaborations of ABYC’s PTC members is critical to ensuring the standards address current technology and remain the gold standard in boating safety.”

Below is a list of onsite PTC meetings and topics during Standards Week:

· Product Interface – warning labels, marine craft

· Hull Performance – buoyancy, powering/load capacity, jet boats, canoes/kayaks, field of vision

· Electrical – electronics, lithium ion batteries, 3-phase electrical systems

· Fuel & Ventilation – gasoline (petrol) systems, carbon monoxide

· Control Systems – steering & propulsion

· On-Water Education – power, human-propelled, sail, and on-water instruction

For more information about Standards Week, the surrounding events, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.abycstandardsweek.com.

ABYC is offering discounted rate of $134/night (plus taxes) from January 9-13 for Standards Week attendees at the Francis Marion Hotel. Book your hotel room now.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ABYC STANDARDS:

· In product liability lawsuits, ABYC standards are the authoritative reference for evaluating issues of design, construction, maintenance, and product performance.

· ABYC standards are the basis of certification programs, marine surveys, and legal judgements.

· ABYC is the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) accredited representative to ISO, and works to promote the needs of the US marine industry in relation to ISO.

· ABYC standards cover a broad range of topics including US federal requirements.

All events are sponsored by ABYC’s Annual Partners: CWR Distribution and Ward’s Marine Electric. For information about sponsoring Standards Week, please visit www.abycstandardsweek.com.